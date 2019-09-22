Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) Receives $100.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOG.A shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Moog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Moog from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Moog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Moog in a report on Friday, July 26th.

NYSE MOG.A traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.85. 171,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,563. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.39. Moog has a one year low of $68.37 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. Moog had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Moog’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Moog will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Moog’s payout ratio is 21.88%.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

