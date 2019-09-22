Monolith 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,819.00 (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Monolith token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00004038 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Monolith has a market cap of $12.57 million and $3,819.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00040038 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $526.89 or 0.05250304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000395 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Monolith Token Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,025,344 tokens. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Livecoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

