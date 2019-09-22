Mixin Tops 1-Day Volume of $27.46 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Mixin token can currently be bought for approximately $207.64 or 0.02072199 BTC on exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. Mixin has a total market cap of $95.42 million and $27.46 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mixin has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 43% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000223 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 459,521 tokens. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mixin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

