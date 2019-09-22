MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.59. MGM Growth Properties posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.35). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $225.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI set a $38.00 price objective on MGM Growth Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on MGM Growth Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

MGP stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $31.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,020. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.93. MGM Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $33.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,032,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,280,000 after purchasing an additional 62,368 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 285.3% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 147,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 77.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,156,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,564,000 after purchasing an additional 943,770 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 239,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter worth about $7,578,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

