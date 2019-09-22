MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 5,031.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 790,216 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.23% of MGIC Investment worth $10,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

MTG traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.04. 7,247,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,135,849. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average of $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $14.97.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.03 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 56.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

