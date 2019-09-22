MESG Market Capitalization Achieves $552,876.00 (MESG)

MESG (CURRENCY:MESG) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. MESG has a total market capitalization of $552,876.00 and approximately $61,950.00 worth of MESG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MESG token can currently be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and DigiFinex. During the last week, MESG has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00204892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.54 or 0.01202657 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00092182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018344 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MESG’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,778,447 tokens. The Reddit community for MESG is /r/mesg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MESG’s official Twitter account is @mesgfoundation . MESG’s official website is mesg.com . The official message board for MESG is medium.com/mesg

MESG can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MESG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MESG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MESG using one of the exchanges listed above.

