Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MRUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Roth Capital began coverage on Merus in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merus has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.29.

Merus stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. Merus has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the first quarter worth $468,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Merus by 63.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of Merus by 16.7% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the second quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Merus by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

