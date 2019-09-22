Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MRUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Roth Capital began coverage on Merus in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merus has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.29.
Merus stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. Merus has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80.
Merus Company Profile
Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.
