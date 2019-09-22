Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $897.20 Million

Analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) will report sales of $897.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $847.06 million and the highest is $937.29 million. Meritage Homes reported sales of $884.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year sales of $3.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.28. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $864.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 420,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $26,559,249.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 7,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $511,325.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 702,425 shares of company stock worth $44,685,523 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 159.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 18.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTH traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,456. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.01. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $32.02 and a 52 week high of $71.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

