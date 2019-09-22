Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $897.20 Million

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2019 // Comments off

Analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) will report sales of $897.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $847.06 million and the highest is $937.29 million. Meritage Homes reported sales of $884.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year sales of $3.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.28. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $864.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 420,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $26,559,249.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 7,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $511,325.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 702,425 shares of company stock worth $44,685,523 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 159.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 18.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTH traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,456. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.01. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $32.02 and a 52 week high of $71.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.