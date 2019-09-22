Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) PT Set at €103.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nord/LB set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, HSBC set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €101.00 ($117.44).

Shares of FRA:MRK opened at €105.55 ($122.73) on Thursday. Merck KGaA has a 12-month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 12-month high of €115.00 ($133.72). The business has a 50 day moving average of €95.67 and a 200-day moving average of €94.80.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

