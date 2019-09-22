Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) PT Set at €103.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nord/LB set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, HSBC set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €101.00 ($117.44).

Shares of FRA:MRK opened at €105.55 ($122.73) on Thursday. Merck KGaA has a 12-month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 12-month high of €115.00 ($133.72). The business has a 50 day moving average of €95.67 and a 200-day moving average of €94.80.

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

