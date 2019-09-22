Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Smart Portfolios LLC

Smart Portfolios LLC cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,166,688,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397,580 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,111,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,032,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,877 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 326.2% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,792,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.16. The stock had a trading volume of 22,546,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,435,034. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.97. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $87.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $214.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.69%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.29.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

