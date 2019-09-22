MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. Over the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market capitalization of $9.52 million and $8,880.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

