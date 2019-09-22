MediBloc [ERC20] Reaches Market Cap of $13.38 Million (MEDX)

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 21st. During the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $13.38 million and $38,589.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, Gate.io and Kryptono.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00040807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $531.05 or 0.05351137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000386 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Profile

MEDX is a token. It was first traded on May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,399,557,305 tokens. The official message board for MediBloc [ERC20] is medium.com/medibloc . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc . The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org

Buying and Selling MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CPDAX, DEx.top, Upbit, IDEX, Bittrex, Kryptono, Coinrail, Cashierest and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

