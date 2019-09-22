MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives $21.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

MXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

MaxLinear stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.07. 323,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,614. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average is $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.33. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. MaxLinear’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William Torgerson sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $888,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,303.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $51,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,889.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,332 shares of company stock valued at $2,679,119 in the last ninety days. 9.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,233,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,438 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,845,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,471,000 after purchasing an additional 107,186 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in MaxLinear by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,901,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,131,000 after buying an additional 99,190 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MaxLinear by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,688,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,449,000 after buying an additional 34,198 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MaxLinear by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,111,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,431,000 after buying an additional 40,270 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

