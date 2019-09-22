Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Receives $63.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Masonite International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,034,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,476,000 after buying an additional 38,105 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,022,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,856,000 after purchasing an additional 31,889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 627,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,647 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 432,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 383,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,196,000 after acquiring an additional 121,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

DOOR traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.00. The stock had a trading volume of 105,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,362. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.33. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $67.45.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $562.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.81 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Masonite International will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

