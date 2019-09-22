Masco (NYSE:MAS) Given New $45.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price target on Masco and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price target on Masco and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded Masco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masco has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. Masco has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Masco had a return on equity of 792.80% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.20%.

Masco declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $3,494,136.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,016,314.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 219,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 35,292 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 173,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 83,554 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

