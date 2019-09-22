Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Manulife Financial reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Manulife Financial.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MFC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,727,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,129,000 after buying an additional 1,172,037 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 38,517,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,594,000 after buying an additional 427,756 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 11.9% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 31,778,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,555,000 after buying an additional 3,380,483 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 22,597,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,572,000 after buying an additional 598,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,780,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,882,000 after buying an additional 1,506,213 shares in the last quarter. 45.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MFC remained flat at $$18.44 on Friday. 1,516,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.58. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $18.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.189 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.02%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manulife Financial (MFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.