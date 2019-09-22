Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MainStreet Bancshares Inc. is a full-service bank. The bank provides deposits, makes loans and other services for the public. MainStreet Bancshares Inc., formerly known as MainStreet Bank, is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

OTCMKTS MNSB opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.45. The company has a market cap of $176.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.48. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mainstreet Bank Common Stock will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

About Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans.

