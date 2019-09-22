LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) Price Down 19.1% Over Last Week

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded down 19.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, LiteCoin Ultra has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. LiteCoin Ultra has a total market capitalization of $5,267.00 and $5.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LiteCoin Ultra alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,443.24 or 2.33979914 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000475 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00022038 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000360 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. The official website for LiteCoin Ultra is www.litecoinultra.com . The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra

Buying and Selling LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteCoin Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteCoin Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiteCoin Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiteCoin Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.