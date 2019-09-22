Linda 24 Hour Volume Reaches $169.00 (LINDA)

Linda (CURRENCY:LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Linda coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including BitFlip, Stocks.Exchange, Nanex and Cryptohub. In the last seven days, Linda has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar. Linda has a market cap of $6.44 million and $169.00 worth of Linda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012055 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000059 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Linda Profile

Linda (CRYPTO:LINDA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2017. Linda’s total supply is 13,437,823,020 coins and its circulating supply is 13,243,946,781 coins. Linda’s official Twitter account is @Lindaproject . Linda’s official website is lindacoin.com

Linda Coin Trading

Linda can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinExchange, BTC-Alpha, Cryptohub, Nanex, Graviex and BitFlip. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

