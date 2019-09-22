Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Downgraded by Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lincoln Electric from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lincoln Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.56.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Shares of LECO stock opened at $86.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.64. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $72.28 and a one year high of $97.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The company had revenue of $777.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, VP George D. Blankenship sold 53,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $4,406,724.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Mintun sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $322,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 40,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.