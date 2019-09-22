LIFE 1-Day Volume Tops $12,819.00 (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One LIFE token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC, IDEX and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, LIFE has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. LIFE has a market cap of $724,371.00 and approximately $12,819.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009954 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00202847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.93 or 0.01182087 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00090341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017923 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LIFE Token Profile

LIFE was first traded on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,442,468,688 tokens. LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io . LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

