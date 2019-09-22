Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DGE. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo to a market perform rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($45.08) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective (down from GBX 3,550 ($46.39)) on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a GBX 3,870 ($50.57) price objective on Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,419.67 ($44.68).

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,222 ($42.10) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.10 billion and a PE ratio of 24.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,408.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,286.46. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,513 ($32.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.48). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 42.47 ($0.55) dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous dividend of $26.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

In related news, insider Siobhán Moriarty sold 22,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,509 ($45.85), for a total transaction of £796,648.27 ($1,040,962.07). Also, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 30,000 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,285 ($42.92) per share, for a total transaction of £985,500 ($1,287,730.30). Insiders have purchased a total of 30,250 shares of company stock worth $99,401,584 over the last three months.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.