Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Downgraded to Sector Perform at FBN Securities

FBN Securities downgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONA opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.73.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 18.41%.

In related news, SVP Brian J. Wendling sold 14,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $559,084.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,859.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 3,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $95,891.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWONA. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,879,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,635,000 after purchasing an additional 112,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,116,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 488.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 50,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,373,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,102,000 after purchasing an additional 37,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series A

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

