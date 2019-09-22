Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) Position Boosted by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,842 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Leaf Group worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Leaf Group during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Leaf Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Leaf Group during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Leaf Group during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Leaf Group during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000.

In other news, CEO Sean P. Moriarty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $25,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Separately, Cowen lowered Leaf Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEAF traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $4.12. 78,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,736. Leaf Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average is $6.85.

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.79 million during the quarter.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

