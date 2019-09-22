Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank set a $40.00 target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $36.00 price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Desjardins set a $44.00 price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

LRCDF stock remained flat at $$33.89 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.65. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of $26.18 and a one year high of $34.93.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

