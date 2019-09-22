Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.25. Lannett posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.28 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 41.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

LCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Lannett from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lannett in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Shares of Lannett stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $541.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.19. Lannett has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $15.52.

In related news, Director Albert Paonessa III sold 11,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $119,294.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,140 shares in the company, valued at $640,042. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.82 per share, for a total transaction of $245,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 201,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,158.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lannett by 274.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,528,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lannett by 33.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,689,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 678,248 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Lannett by 10.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,451,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after purchasing an additional 339,593 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Lannett during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,007,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lannett by 118.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 416,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 225,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

