Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on LAMR shares. BidaskClub lowered Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $279,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,339.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 34.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.00. 524,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,998. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $64.51 and a 52-week high of $84.50.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $448.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.85 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

