LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Initiates Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.10 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBY opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $4.04.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.18% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-antibiotic and anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States, China, and internationally. It offers Avenova, a prescription product for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye; NeutroPhase for wound care market; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; auriclosene irrigation solution for urology; and intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.