LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Initiates Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.10 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBY opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $4.04.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter.
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-antibiotic and anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States, China, and internationally. It offers Avenova, a prescription product for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye; NeutroPhase for wound care market; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; auriclosene irrigation solution for urology; and intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses.
