La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LJPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright set a $27.00 price target on La Jolla Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 305,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,386. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.17.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 715.12% and a negative net margin of 891.53%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LJPC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 63,657.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 901.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd grew its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 34.9% during the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 416,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 107,610 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 99.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 144,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 72,339 shares in the last quarter.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

