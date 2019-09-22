KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5,663.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,326,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303,895 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $156,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 560.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 952.6% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. ValuEngine upgraded KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded KLA-Tencor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on KLA-Tencor from $126.00 to $156.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.42.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $215,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total value of $33,252.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,807 shares of company stock worth $5,860,097 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $1.72 on Friday, hitting $155.50. 1,578,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,545. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.00 and a 200 day moving average of $124.73. KLA-Tencor Corp has a twelve month low of $80.65 and a twelve month high of $159.30. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 60.86% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. KLA-Tencor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. KLA-Tencor’s payout ratio is currently 35.46%.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

