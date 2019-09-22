Kings Point Capital Management Purchases 3,591 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $6,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.58. 2,080,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,127. The company has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $103.21 and a 52-week high of $149.47.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 82.12%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $143,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,297.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.33 per share, with a total value of $2,075,479.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 130,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,631,462.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim set a $148.00 price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, New Street Research lowered CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.83.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.