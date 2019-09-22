Kings Point Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Kings Point Capital Management reduced its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management owned about 0.12% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,611,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 476,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,005,000 after acquiring an additional 66,414 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 720,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,313,000 after acquiring an additional 21,732 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $46.37. 187,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,399. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $47.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.22.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%.

