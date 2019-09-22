Kings Point Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Kings Point Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,783 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 41.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $171,132.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $222,929.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 41,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,927.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,295 shares of company stock worth $15,842,230 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $92.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,019,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,387. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $95.55. The company has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.05 and a 200-day moving average of $84.47.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, FIX assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.71.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

