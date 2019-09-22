Kings Point Capital Management Decreases Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Kings Point Capital Management lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for 1.8% of Kings Point Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $10,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,865,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,324,000 after acquiring an additional 88,231 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,621,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,130 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,487,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,392,000 after acquiring an additional 813,474 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,555,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,160,000 after acquiring an additional 355,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,555,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,466,000 after acquiring an additional 121,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 33,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total transaction of $4,560,434.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 279,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,733,793.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.28. 1,773,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,033. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $147.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.66. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.87.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $153.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens set a $150.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HCA Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.63.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

