Kings Point Capital Management Buys 936 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and accounts for approximately 1.5% of Kings Point Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,062,000. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 48,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,316,000 after acquiring an additional 17,622 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $562,000. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDX traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,448,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,302. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.64. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $265.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.55.

In related news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 9,829 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $2,506,984.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,417.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,532 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total transaction of $3,002,702.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,671 shares in the company, valued at $56,937,554.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,803 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

