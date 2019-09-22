Kings Point Capital Management Boosts Stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 400,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ET. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 55.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

NYSE:ET traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.72. 14,111,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,092,846. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.54. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.90.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.