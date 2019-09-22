Kier Group (LON:KIE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kier Group (LON:KIE) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KIE. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kier Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. Numis Securities reiterated an under review rating on shares of Kier Group in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 339.25 ($4.43).

Shares of KIE stock opened at GBX 137 ($1.79) on Thursday. Kier Group has a 12 month low of GBX 58.40 ($0.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,109.47 ($14.50). The firm has a market cap of $222.10 million and a PE ratio of 4.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 108.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 249.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.18.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

