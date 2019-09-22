Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Key Energy Services, Inc. is an onshore, rig-based well servicing contractor. The company’s services include drilling and workover rigs, coiled tubing, frac stack and well testing, fluid services, onshore and deepwater fishing and rental services. It operates primarily in United States, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, the Middle East and Russia. Key Energy Services, Inc. is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Key Energy Services and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Key Energy Services from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Key Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Key Energy Services has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.44.

Shares of KEG opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. Key Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.11). Key Energy Services had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 614.21%. The firm had revenue of $112.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Key Energy Services will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEG. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Key Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Key Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Key Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Key Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Key Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

