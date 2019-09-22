Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Judges Scientific from GBX 4,135 ($54.03) to GBX 4,390 ($57.36) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Judges Scientific alerts:

Shares of LON:JDG opened at GBX 3,735 ($48.80) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,463.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,220.68. Judges Scientific has a 12-month low of GBX 2,080 ($27.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,625 ($47.37). The stock has a market capitalization of $232.35 million and a P/E ratio of 27.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. Judges Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

Judges Scientific Company Profile

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences Group and Vacuum Group. It offers equipment for engineering education and research used at universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems, primarily for the food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.