JET8 (J8T) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $822.00

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One JET8 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Bancor Network and IDEX. Over the last seven days, JET8 has traded 23% higher against the US dollar. JET8 has a market cap of $345,952.00 and approximately $822.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009954 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00202847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.93 or 0.01182087 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00090341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017923 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About JET8

JET8’s launch date was February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,285,259 tokens. The official message board for JET8 is medium.com/jet8-token . JET8’s official website is jet8.io . The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app

JET8 Token Trading

JET8 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JET8 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JET8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

