Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,820 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $7,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period.

SCHR stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.36. 155,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,867. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.43. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $51.31 and a 12-month high of $56.20.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1123 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

