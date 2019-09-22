Jane Street Group LLC Has $9.62 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1,357.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,553 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $9,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 510.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 75.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. Pareto Securities raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.85 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.42 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.65.

NYSE:NVO traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.94. 3,210,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,235. The company has a market capitalization of $122.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.57. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $41.23 and a 1-year high of $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.10 and a 200 day moving average of $49.98.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 75.16% and a net margin of 32.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

