Jane Street Group LLC Has $8.51 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 824.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,256 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $8,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,799,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,213,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,866 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,869,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,211,000 after acquiring an additional 600,053 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 970,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,512,000 after acquiring an additional 462,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,600,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,142,000 after acquiring an additional 314,768 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.21. The stock had a trading volume of 163,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,489. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $57.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

