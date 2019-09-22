iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Regis Management CO LLC

Regis Management CO LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Regis Management CO LLC owned 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $8,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.99. The company had a trading volume of 496,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,398. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.42 and a fifty-two week high of $115.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.60 and its 200 day moving average is $112.62.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.2223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.