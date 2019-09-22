iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Pacific Center for Financial Services

Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,284 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 10.0% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $19,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,206,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,366,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,108,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,443,000 after purchasing an additional 72,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $64.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,177,402 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.05.

