iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Pacific Center for Financial Services

Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.4% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,421,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 640,120 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,085,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,673,000 after purchasing an additional 517,926 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2,595.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 386,613 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 794,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,427,000 after purchasing an additional 342,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,154,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,627,000 after purchasing an additional 242,353 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $194.64. 995,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,910. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.35. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $205.47.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.