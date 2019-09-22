iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV now owns 47,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Planning Solutions Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Planning Solutions Group LLC now owns 84,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,015,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $11,395,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,149,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,879,000 after purchasing an additional 22,956 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $301.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,122,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,199. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $235.46 and a fifty-two week high of $304.40.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

