Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 77.3% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 427,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 59.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,764,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,317,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650,061 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 27,163.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 73,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after acquiring an additional 73,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $2.04 on Friday, reaching $190.80. The company had a trading volume of 27,543,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,822,650. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $143.46 and a 1 year high of $195.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.24.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

