IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IntriCon designs, develops, engineers and manufactures microminiaturized medical and electronic products. The Company supplies microminiaturized components, systems and molded plastic parts, primarily to the hearing instrument manufacturing industry, as well as the computer, government, electronics, telecommunications and medical equipment industries. The Company has facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IIN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on shares of IntriCon and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley set a $36.00 target price on shares of IntriCon and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of IntriCon from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. IntriCon has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Shares of NASDAQ IIN opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. IntriCon has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $68.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.72.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.59). IntriCon had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $29.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that IntriCon will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of IntriCon by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of IntriCon by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after buying an additional 34,031 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of IntriCon in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of IntriCon by 38.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 17,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of IntriCon by 6.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

