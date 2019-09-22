Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 22,028 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of Intel by 806.0% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,473,706 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $357,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648,828 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,620,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $460,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564,340 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,885.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,548,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $254,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,476 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,624,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,406,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,543,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,318,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,749 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.72. 22,055,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,336,084. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average of $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $59.59. The company has a market cap of $228.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $31,107.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,032 shares of company stock worth $2,006,895 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.